When it comes to looking fabulous, Madison LeCroy sure knows how to get the job done.

The Southern Charm star always exudes an undeniable glow. (We’re still not over her stunning ensemble for the Bravo show’s season 9 reunion.) More recently, LeCroy, 33, radiated next-level glamour at a launch event for Kristin Ess Hair in celebration of the brand’s new Soft Volume Blow Dry Brush. She was dressed to the nines for the occasion, wearing a chic Rebecca Vallance number adorned with flirty cutouts, pretty bows and beaded detailing.

The entire beauty look — courtesy of pros Olivia Halpin and Megan Lanoux — consisted of sleek strands that had the perfect amount of oomph, plus a gorgeous, fresh-faced complexion.

Scroll on to see everything the Southern belle used ahead of the bash, including some of her favorite beauty buys: