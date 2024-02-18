Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Madison LeCroy Shared Her Glam Must-Haves and Yes, You Need Them

By
Get Ready With Madison LeCroy
10
Madison LeCroy Kristin Ess Hair

When it comes to looking fabulous, Madison LeCroy sure knows how to get the job done.

The Southern Charm star always exudes an undeniable glow. (We’re still not over her stunning ensemble for the Bravo show’s season 9 reunion.) More recently, LeCroy, 33, radiated next-level glamour at a launch event for Kristin Ess Hair in celebration of the brand’s new Soft Volume Blow Dry Brush. She was dressed to the nines for the occasion, wearing a chic Rebecca Vallance number adorned with flirty cutouts, pretty bows and beaded detailing.

The entire beauty look — courtesy of pros Olivia Halpin and Megan Lanoux — consisted of sleek strands that had the perfect amount of oomph, plus a gorgeous, fresh-faced complexion.

Various

Deal of the Day

15 Us Picks! Can't-Miss Deals This Presidents' Day Weekend View Deal

Scroll on to see everything the Southern belle used ahead of the bash, including some of her favorite beauty buys:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Madison LeCroy

Madison LeCroy
An Insider’s Guide to Charleston — Visit the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast’s Favorite Eateries and Shops

Southern Charm

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!