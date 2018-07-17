Mamma mia, there they go again! The red (er, blue) carpet was full of pretty dresses, cool pantsuits and dapper dudes at the London premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on Monday, July 16. Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Cher and Meryl Streep are just a few of the A-listers who brought their fashion A-game for the Mediterranean-inspired fete.

While Cher and Meryl playfully locked lips on the azure-colored carpet, the musical’s other stars also seemed to embrace the fun and festive nature of the film. James (who plays a younger version of Streep’s character in the sequel) did her best Cinderella IRL impersonation in a stunning blue and white printed gown with a cool high-low hem, while Seyfried (who is back to reprise her role of Sophie) showed who’s boss in a fierce flower-adorned pantsuit. Not to be outdone, Dominic Cooper, Hugh Skinner, Colin Firth and the ladies’ male costars looked sharp in some creative takes on formalwear.

Chock full of ABBA tunes, the film hits theaters on Friday, July 20. But, in the meantime, crank up that greatest hits album and keep scrolling to see all the best fashion moments from the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again U.K. premiere!