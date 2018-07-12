Duchess Meghan Markle is officially a royal. And that means the newlywed has certain rules to abide by when it comes to her fashion choices. Luckily for her, she can continue wearing her beloved Sarah Flint brand! The Suits alum has been a fan of the brand, notably wearing shoes well over 20 times as far back as 2016.

The repeated go-to? Sarah Flint’s Perfect Pump in black — the Duchess has worn them twice in just a few weeks apart. But pumps aren’t the only item on Markle’s list— she’s worn sandals, flats and suede options from the direct-to-consumer line too. One reason she might love these kicks: each pair has cushion and pad inserts to make them extra-comfortable to walk in! And she’s not the only star loving the brand. Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart have all been spotted in designs from the label.

