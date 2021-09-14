Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Met Gala
Podcasts
Video
Celebrity Directory
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Met Gala
Podcasts
Video
Celebrity Directory
Photos
Food
Wellness
Pets
Bachelor Nation
Woman Crush
Reality TV
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Download Current Issue
Subscribe
to the magazine
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Met Gala
The Best Outfits Stars Wore to the 2021 Met Gala Afterparties: From Kendall Jenner to Justin Bieber
By
Samantha Holender
5 hours ago
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
22
4
/
22
Kim Kardashian
In a Balencaiga ensemble.
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
The Wildest and Most Jaw-Dropping MTV Video Music Awards Moments of All Time!
Total Transformation: 15 Nerdy Nickelodeon Guys Who Are Major Hotties Now
Disney Channel Feuds: All the Network’s Biggest Stars Who Didn’t Get Along
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out