Mindy Kaling has arrived at the Met Gala, and boy does she looks amazing! The actress hit the red carpet on Monday, September 13, wearing a custom navy blue gown by Tory Burch.

The 42-year-old’s breathtaking ensemble featured a black corset-style belt that complemented the gown’s underskirt, also black. The Office alum’s longtime makeup artist, Janice Kinjo, complemented the gown with jewel-toned eyeliner and a glossy lip.

In May, Kaling spoke up about how she’s strengthened her relationship with her body over time — especially ahead of major events like the Met Gala. “It’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, the six weeks beforehand I have to stop eating,’ or I’d only eat a tiny piece of steak and some asparagus, and that’s what I’d eat all day,” she told Shape.

“I would love to be the size I was when I was 32 or something, but I just refuse to beat myself up about it,” says the actress, now 41. “I love to eat at restaurants, I love to eat home cooking, and I don’t like restricting my diet. And [now] I’m like, as long as I’m getting enough nutrients and feeling like my heart and my lungs are really getting exercise, I don’t really beat myself up about that.”

We love how Kaling is just like Us — she doesn’t take herself too seriously. Last May, the actress participated in the #MetGalaChallenge started by Billy Porter and Vogue amid the coronavirus pandemic. She recreated Jared Leto’s unforgettable 2019 outfit from home, and naturally, fans went wild over the hilarious photo.

