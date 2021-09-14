Top 5

Stories

Met Gala

Mindy Kaling Arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in Jewel-Toned Tory Burch

By
Met Gala 2021 See What The Stars Wore
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
3
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Mindy Kaling has arrived at the Met Gala, and boy does she looks amazing! The actress hit the red carpet on Monday, September 13, wearing a custom navy blue gown by Tory Burch.

See the Stars' Styles on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Read article

The 42-year-old’s breathtaking ensemble featured a black corset-style belt that complemented the gown’s underskirt, also black. The Office alum’s longtime makeup artist, Janice Kinjo, complemented the gown with jewel-toned eyeliner and a glossy lip.

The Met Gala: Young Hollywood’s Best Dressed Stars of All Time

Read article

In May, Kaling spoke up about how she’s strengthened her relationship with her body over time — especially ahead of major events like the Met Gala. “It’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, the six weeks beforehand I have to stop eating,’ or I’d only eat a tiny piece of steak and some asparagus, and that’s what I’d eat all day,” she told Shape.

“I would love to be the size I was when I was 32 or something, but I just refuse to beat myself up about it,” says the actress, now 41. “I love to eat at restaurants, I love to eat home cooking, and I don’t like restricting my diet. And [now] I’m like, as long as I’m getting enough nutrients and feeling like my heart and my lungs are really getting exercise, I don’t really beat myself up about that.”

Look Back at the Wildest and Most Over-the-Top Met Gala Fashion of All Time

Read article

We love how Kaling is just like Us  she doesn’t take herself too seriously. Last May, the actress participated in the #MetGalaChallenge started by Billy Porter and Vogue amid the coronavirus pandemic. She recreated Jared Leto’s unforgettable 2019 outfit from home, and naturally, fans went wild over the hilarious photo.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Kaling’s Met Gala ensemble:

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!