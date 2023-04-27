Say hello to Michaela Coel! The British screenwriter is a fashionable force to be reckoned with.

While Coel — who was announced as one of the 2023 Met Gala co-chairs — is most known for starring in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and creating I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum, the London native has impressed Us with a number of style statements. (The 2023 theme of the annual soirée is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which will honor the late designer’s work with Chanel, his namesake label and beyond.)

When it comes to red carpet style, Coel knows how to command attention. Take the Moet & Chandan Holiday Season Celebration in December 2022 for example. She was a must-see in an ab-baring design by Balmain that resembled a Roman toga.

One month prior, she attended the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in London, wearing a black dress by Riccardo Tisci. The sexy design clung to her figure and featured a sheer lace skirt.

For the film’s Los Angeles debut, Coel was a must-see in custom Ferragamo. The chocolate-colored garment featured a hood and a cascading train.

One of the Been so Long actress’ most standout looks, however, was the leather David Koma mini dress she sported at Comic-Con in San Diego in July 2022. She styled the strapless frock with white platform boots. Her glam stole the show as she donned several braided pigtails and a rosy lip.

In addition to expressing herself proudly through clothing, Coel has encouraged individuality through her work. Her limited series, I May Destroy You, which premiered on HBO Max in June 2020, was inspired by her own experience with sexual assault. The project follows Coel’s Arabella as she struggles to move on after being drugged and raped.

The BAFTA nominee opened up about sharing such personal moments in a January interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “Being transparent about my feelings has been the key to my success,” she explained. “I don’t feel it’s damaged my career in any way, so that’s what I encourage others to do. I think being honest and compassionate is what leads to better relationships, and better work.”

She’s also a pioneer in her industry. “It’s ‘seeing to believe.’ When I was growing up, I never saw a picture of a Black woman sitting in a director’s chair. I didn’t know that was something we could do, so it almost wasn’t something that I wished for. I just kind of stumbled here,” she said.

