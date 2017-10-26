“If you use a pencil to fill in your brows, you can benefit from microblading,” says celebrity brow specialist Piret Aava. The “brow doctor” has worked with celebs including Serena Williams, Malin Akerman, Jana Kramer and Aubrey O’Day to get their brows in “perfect, natural and feathery” condition and she exclusively sat down with Stylish on Tuesday, October 24, in West Hollywood to explain why microblading, a semi-permanent tattoo procedure in which hair-like strokes of color are drawn onto the skin, is worth the splurge and why her technique is unique — scroll through to get the details!