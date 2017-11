Mid-length hair is having a moment! We’ve seen some of our favorite celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Chastain and Olivia Munn, sporting shoulder length looks in different ways.

Stylish knows not one haircut can fit all, so we turned to celebrity hairstylist Paul LaBrecque of Paul LaBrecque Salon to find out what cut is best for your face shape and secrets on how to style your hair like the stars. Scroll through for all of the scoop!