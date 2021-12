Cardi B

On Sunday, June 16, the “I Like It” singer performed at Bonnaroo and suffered an oopsy costume moment when her mesh jumpsuit split down the middle of her butt. “I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit ripped” the rapper said, according to the Tennessean. But the rapper didn’t let that stop her twerking — she simply exited the stage and returned wearing a white bathrobe, which she donned for the rest of the performance.