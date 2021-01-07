Grace Kelly

Fit for royalty! The Rear Window star said yes to Prince Rainier II of Monaco when he popped the question during a visit to her hometown of Philidelphia. However, he proposed with a very different ring than the one we all know and love today.

According to Brides, he gave her an eternity band filled with rubies and diamonds from family heirlooms. When she started to film High Society, the costume designer was going to create a fake ring for the film. Instead, the prince offered to simply buy her a real second one. Designed by Cartier, this piece was a 10.47-carat emerald-cut bauble flanked by two baguette-cut side stones estimated to cost $4,060,000.