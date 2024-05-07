Some notable athletes have taken their sports prowess from the field to the Met Gala over the years.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has become a fixture at the star-studded event — especially now that he holds multiple records within the sport. While attending the 2024 event, Hamilton adhered to the “Garden of Time” dress code but kept things subtle with a monochromatic black Burberry jacket adorned with black flowers.

“What I love about the Met, and what Anna [Wintour] does with the Met, is that I’m able to really deep dive into the theme,” Hamilton told Vogue in May 2024, noting he used the theme to honor John Ystumllyn, the first Black gardner in the U.K. “Through adversity, he really triumphed, so that’s where the inspiration really came from.”

While Hamilton’s looks always turn heads, he’s not the only athlete who has rocked the red carpet over the years. Scroll down to see the most memorable looks: