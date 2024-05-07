Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Met Gala: Top 5 Looks of the Night

The first Monday in May went down without a hitch.

Hollywood’s hottest proved that flowers can be groundbreaking when interpreting the 2024 Met Gala’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code. Stars delivered drama with bold colors, unique textures and out-of-the-box silhouettes. While it’s safe to say fan-favorite celebrities brought their style A-game to Fashion’s Biggest Night, a handful stood out among the rest.

Us Weekly named Zendaya, Lana del Rey, Tyla, Kylie Jenner and Colman Domingo as this year’s best dressed stars at the Met Gala.

To see their looks, press “play” on the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on our favorite looks of the night!

5) Colman Domingo

Domingo knows how to work a red carpet, and his Met Gala debut was no different. The Rustin actor graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a design by Willy Chavarria. The look featured an ivory blazer with an attached cascading cape. He teamed the piece with wide-leg pants and a bouquet of flowers. At the big event, he told reporters that his look was inspired by the late Chadwick Boseman and Andre Leon Talley, who both donned capes at the annual ball. (Boseman, who died in 2020, famously wore a white Versace cape at the 2018 soirée.) “I wanted to honor these brothers who were here before me as well,” Domingo said while speaking to Live From E!

4.) Kylie Jenner

Jenner was refreshingly elegant in a “rose water” silk gown made custom by Oscar de la Renta. The statuesque design featured a pointed bust and an attached train. She complemented the look with pointed slingback heels and a flower accessory in her hair.

3.) Tyla

Tyla was another breakout start to make a Met Gala debut. She showed off her figure in a strapless Balmain design that was molded to her figure and made of sand. Tyla teamed the gown with an hourglass clutch and minimal jewels.

2.) Lana del Rey

Many forget that the Met Gala is about fashion and theatrics, but del Rey did not. She nailed the “Garden of Time” dress code in a bespoke Alexander McQueen ensemble that made her look as though she was resting in a valley of trees. The look featured a nude corset gown adorned with 3D branch appliqués. It was finished with a veil that covered her face.

1.) Zendaya

Zendaya, who served as co-chair for the evening alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, made Met Gala history when she walked the carpet twice. First, she emerged in a moody green, purple and black Maison Margiela Couture gown that featured fruit at her waist and neckline. Hours later, she returned to the steps in vintage Givenchy. The look gave off goth glam vibes as it featured a billowing black corset gown with ruffled detailing. On her head, Zendaya wore a red, pink, yellow and white flower arrangement.