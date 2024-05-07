Kylie Jenner lit up the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

The 26-year-old reality star graced the Monday, May 6, soirée in a custom strapless “rose water” gown by Oscar de la Renta. The form-fitting dress featured a pointed bust, cinched-in waist and a mid-length train. She accessorized with pointed white pumps and wore her hair in a rose-adorned sleek updo. For glam, she sported rosy pink blush, black eyeliner and glossy lips.

This is Jenner’s seventh Met Gala. She first attended the star-studded event in 2016, when she wore an intricately embellished gown designed by Balmain. Ever since then, her Met Gala looks have not disappointed.

In an October 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Jenner revealed that out of all the memorable looks she has worn to the Met Gala over the years, one in particular stands out.

Related: Feast Your Eyes on Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Looks Through the Years: Photos Kylie Jenner never disappoints. The TV personality has Has slayed at not one — but several Met Galas. Through the years, the reality star has commanded attention at the annual soirée, gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the most sought-after labels. She made her debut at the 2016 ceremony in Balmain, […]

“One of the most iconic memories and looks is my purple Versace,” she said, referring to the partially see-through strapless gown she wore to the Met Gala in 2019. The eye-catching dress featured purple feather detailing at the bottom, as well as matching oversized purple feather sleeves. At the time, she topped the look off with a sleek purple wig.

“I see a lot of my fans always love to repost that look and I think it’s just an iconic dress,” Jenner continued. “I don’t normally wear purple so I think it’s, like, the one big purple moment I had.”

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The dress code is “The Garden of Time.”

In a November 2023 interview with Vogue, the CEO and Director of the Met, Max Hollein, said that the exhibit (which features approximately 250 garments) was designed to “push the boundaries of our imagination.”

He added: “‘Sleeping Beauties’ will heighten our engagement with these masterpieces of fashion by evoking how they feel, move, sound, smell, and interact when being worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty, and artistic brilliance of the works on display.”