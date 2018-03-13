Happy National Jewelry Day! With Tuesday, March 13, designated as the day to celebrate all things shiny and sparkly, it’s time to treat yourself to something special. If you’re in the market for a piece that makes a statement, celeb-favorite jeweler Jennifer Fisher has created her Stop Pendant to raise awareness for gun violence. Stars like Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Debra Messing have all been spotting wearing the design, and 100% of proceeds are donated to Everytown for Gun Safety. But that’s not the only thing catching our eye today. It’s also a great time to stock up on stackable rings, cool earrings and delicate bracelets. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces!

