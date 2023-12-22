Ncuti Gatwa is a style star.

The actor — whose credits include Barbie, Doctor Who, Sex Education and more — never misses an opportunity to slay on the red carpet. What makes Gatwa’s wardrobe so impressive is that the U.K. native isn’t afraid to take risks, whether that be with patterns, prints, textures or out-of-the-box silhouettes.

At the Barbie U.K. premiere in July 2023, Gatwa nailed the cutout trend in a white cape shirt with silver sequin shorts, a cowboy hat and platform loafers. Then, at Vogue World: London in September 2023, Gatwa showed skin in a sheer jumpsuit by Burc Akyol that featured protruding fabric at the waist that fell into a cascading train.

Not all of Gatwa’s ensembles offer a peep show, however. The actor also knows how to be fashionable and covered up. Take the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, for example. Gatwa was a must-see in a gray double-breasted coat that featured a cinched waist. He teamed the outerwear with a crisp white button-up shirt, a tie and dark pants.

Keep scrolling to see Gatwa’s best fashion moments through the years: