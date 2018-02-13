Worlds collided backstage at the “Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda” presentation at New York Fashion Week on Monday, February 12, as Hollywood heavyweights and fashion insiders came together for a one-of-a-kind experience. Marvel Studios teamed up with seven designers — Chromat, Cushnie et Ochs, Fear of God, Ikiré Jones, Laquan Smith, Sophie Theallet and Tome — to create bespoke looks inspired by the fierce fashion in the soon-to-be-released film, which stars Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman.

Nyong’o, wearing a chic red jumpsuit and an other-worldly braided updo, attended avant-garde event along with her castmates to check out the cool creations. But before the final presentation kicked off, we headed backstage to talk to celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose, Nyong’o’s go-to guy and the mastermind of the night’s artful beauty looks, and Redken Brand Ambassador Rodney Cutler, who dreamed up the evening’s sculptural hair, about how the film — and powerhouse actors like Nyong’o — inspired their work.