Nikki Reed’s New Jewelry Line Is Made From Recycled Electronics

If you thought diamonds are a girl’s best friend, Nikki Reed’s news stunning jewelry line might make you want to become bestie with your old computer and phone parts instead. The 29-year-old actress partnered with Dell as part of their Legacy of Good Program to recover gold from reprocessed electronic materials to create The Circular Collection by Bayou with Love & Dell. The line includes everything from earrings to rings to cufflinks — continue on for the details!