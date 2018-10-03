After years and years of nearly naked dresses dominating the red carpet with sheer fabrics and barely-there silhouettes, it would seem there is a dark horse in red carpet fashion on the rise: modesty. And it’s found a champion in sartorial star and actress Olivia Wilde.

The multi-hyphenate talent has been hitting the crimson carpet and many a formal event in demure and prim frocks ornamented with patterns, puffed sleeves and ruffles galore, all with one thing in common: a conspicuous lack of skin showing. And here’s the thing: Wilde looks incredible. There’s something to be said for less is more — especially when it comes to how much your clothing reveals. See all of Olivia Wilde’s best modest dresses here and revel in the chic!