The Oscars aren’t only film’s biggest night of the year, they are also the perfect place for celebrities to show off their red carpet style. While some awards shows like the Golden Globes have a more relaxed element, the Oscars are the most formal affair which means we typically see tons of beautiful ballgowns, sleek dresses and sharp tuxes. And this year’s red carpet on Sunday, February 24, was no different.

And, as with any show that draws bold looks there are some fashion … question marks. Sure, we support any celeb’s right to have a little fun and try something new. But among the eye-catching fashion, there are a always few looks we didn’t see coming and several that just make us scratch our heads.

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

One of the wackier trends we saw were pink ruffles. While some paid off like Kacey Musgrave’s tulle ballgown, others did not. Gemma Chan wore an oversized dress with a high ruffled neckline that was a bit out of place on a red carpet with such sleek, stunning styles. And Linda Cardellini’s tulle Schiaparelli dress was one seriously bold choice with all the tulle layers layers.

Maya Rudolph also embraced the trendy pink hue in a cape and dress duo that was covered in a vine and floral pattern. Then there was Rachel Weisz’s vermillion Givenchy look which included a short latex t-shirt that just didn’t quite work for such a formal affair.

From Lisa Bonet’s multi-textural dress dress to Gemma Chan’s big pink gown, keep scrolling to check out some of the most outrageous looks from the 2019 Oscars red carpet.