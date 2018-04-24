Spring has sprung, and stars seem to be celebrating the change of season with their makeup choices! Chloe Grace Moretz, Olivia Munn and Rita Ora have all stepped out this week in pretty pastel eyes looks that bring an unexpected pop of color to the face and have Us ditching our bright lipsticks in favor of a new eyeshadow.

In New York City for the Tribeca Film Festival, Moretz rocked a floral dress, a bombshell blowout and the prettiest sky blue eyelids courtesy of makeup artist Mai Quynh. Over the weekend, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta surrounded Munn’s peepers with a vibrant lilac shade that brought out the holographic highlight on her cheekbones. On Instagram, he called the look “Lavender Beauty.” We can always count on Ora for the a fun makeup look, and Liz Martins gave the Rimmel London ambassador a poppy teal eye with a graphic cat eye, while keeping the rest of her face completely bare for an event in London.

While we often think of a smokey eye or graphic liner as the only way to draw attention to the eyes, it is fun to see these ladies playing with color in such a unique way. With their Easter egg-inspired hues in mind, we’ve rounded up the best cerulean, lavender and teal shadows to recreate the look. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!