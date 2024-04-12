Whenever Dustin Johnson is on the golf course, you can find his wife, Paulina Gretzky, nearby in an outfit to remember.

Paulina, the daughter of former hockey star Wayne Gretzky, has become known for the eye-catching looks she wears while cheering on her husband — who she married in April 2022. (The couple share sons Tatum, who they welcomed in 2015, and River, who was born in 2017.)

She was a must-see on opening day of the Masters at Augusta National in April 2024 (which marked Johnson’s 14th Masters appearance), rocking a bright red zip-up jacket by Goldie Byrd. Called the Everyday Belted Dress, the look features an attached belt, cuffed sleeves and retails for $148.

When she’s not in a dress, Paulina favors matching sets, including leggings and tennis-inspired skirts, as well as boiler suits and sports jackets. She typically pairs her pieces with sneakers and designer bags from Balenciaga, Celine and more.

