Penelope Cruz's Atelier Swarovski Jewelry Campaign Is Fire

She’s all about that bling! Penélope Cruz is starring in the spring-summer 2019 Atelier Swarovski campaign featuring the brand’s fashion and fine jewelry collections, and the imagery — much like the jewels themselves — bring the glitz and glam.

Shot by Mert & Marcus with creative direction from Stephen Gan, the brunette beauty is seen modeling pieces from her own Atelier Swarovski by Penélope Cruz Fine Jewelry and Atelier Swarovski by Penélope Cruz MoonSun collections.

“I am proud of my partnership with Atelier Swarovski, and I feel lucky to be in a position where I can to help to shine a light on conscious luxury and create products that have a positive impact,” Cruz said in a statement. “It was so wonderful working with Mert & Marcus on this campaign – like my Atelier Swarovski collections, they make me feel as well as look beautiful.”

In the photos, Cruz wears necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and hairpieces as she poses in a lush green forest for the fine jewelry campaign and sleek grey-tone set for the MoonSun pics.

Inspired by Old Hollywood glamour, the fine jewelry line is made of Swarovski-created diamonds and gemstones and responsibly sourced genuine gemstones set in 18k fair-trade gold. The celestial-inspired MoonSun jewels, meanwhile, get their glimmer from precision-cut Swarovski crystals that are meant to evoke the sparkle of a starry night sky.

“We were delighted to collaborate with the inspirational Mert & Marcus to capture Penélope Cruz for our latest Atelier Swarovski jewelry campaign,” Swarovski creative director Nadja Swarovski said in a press release. “It is our pleasure to have Penélope – who has brought her incredible creative energy to design these collections herself – as our global brand ambassador, promoting our shared vision of conscious luxury – truly beautiful products with compassion and sustainability at their heart.”

Both collections will be available in select Swarovski stores and independent retailers around the globe beginning in February. Keep scrolling for a first-look at Cruz’s spring-summer 2019 Atelier Swarovski campaign!