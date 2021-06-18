In the name of love! Whether you plan on taking part in the parade or getting involved with local organization, June, aka Pride Month, is a great time to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community.

And with so many beauty and fashion brands making it a priority to give back to charities that champion LGBTQ+ rights, it’s never been easier to make sure your shopping goes towards a great cause.

To help you make purposeful purchases, Us Weekly has selected a range of products — from cute clothes to fun and funky makeup — to keep on your radar this month. Because pressing the “add to cart” button on one of these products won’t just be a stylish addition to your beauty stash or closet — it’ll also help make a difference.

Take Frankies Bikinis for instance. The brand, which is loved by celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Addison Rae, has curated a special line of swimsuits in honor of Pride.

Purchase a piece from the line, such as the rainbow-striped Stella Terry Strapless One Piece, and 15% of proceeds will go straight towards Stonewall Community Foundation, which “raises money and funds work that makes a difference on the issues that matter … from education and violence to family acceptance and health.”

Looking to up your makeup game? Buying Morphe’s 25L Volume 2 Live With Love Artistry Palette is a no-brainer. With everything from bold reds and blues to shimmery golds and neutrals, the palette — which comes in amazing rainbow packaging — has everything you need to create a sick cut crease.

The best part is that 100 percent (yes, 100 percent!!) of the proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.

Obviously, you’re going to want a fabulous magnifying mirror to help you get your glam on — and Riki Loves Riki, which is loved by Jennifer Lopez, is the way to go!

The brand teamed up with GLAAD, an organization focused on acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community, to design a special Pride collection, with rainbow stickers to boot! Riki Loves Riki also made a monetary donation to the organization.

From fashion-forward rainbow necklaces and tie-dye sweat suits to quick dry nail polish and brooches that spread the love, keep reading to check out 17 beauty and fashion buys that support the LGBTQ+ community all June long!