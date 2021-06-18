Editor's Picks

All for Love! 17 Beauty and Fashion Finds That Give Back to the LGBTQ+ Community 

Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Products to Shop During Pride Month
 
In the name of love! Whether you plan on taking part in the parade or getting involved with local organization, June, aka Pride Month, is a great time to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community. 

And with so many beauty and fashion brands making it a priority to give back to charities that champion LGBTQ+ rights, it’s never been easier to make sure your shopping goes towards a great cause. 

To help you make purposeful purchases, Us Weekly has selected a range of products — from cute clothes to fun and funky makeup — to keep on your radar this month. Because pressing the “add to cart” button on one of these products won’t just be a stylish addition to your beauty stash or closet — it’ll also help make a difference. 

Take  Frankies Bikinis for instance. The brand, which is loved by celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Addison Rae, has curated a special line of swimsuits in honor of Pride. 

Purchase a piece from the line, such as the rainbow-striped Stella Terry Strapless One Piece, and 15% of proceeds will go straight towards Stonewall Community Foundation, which “raises money and funds work that makes a difference on the issues that matter … from education and violence to family acceptance and health.” 

Looking to up your makeup game? Buying Morphe’s 25L Volume 2 Live With Love Artistry Palette is a no-brainer. With everything from bold reds and blues to shimmery golds and neutrals, the palette — which comes in amazing rainbow packaging — has everything you need to create a sick cut crease. 

The best part is that 100 percent (yes, 100 percent!!) of the proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth. 

Obviously, you’re going to want a fabulous magnifying mirror to help you get your glam on — and Riki Loves Riki, which is loved by Jennifer Lopez, is the way to go! 

The brand teamed up with GLAAD, an organization focused on acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community, to design a special Pride collection, with rainbow stickers to boot! Riki Loves Riki also made a monetary donation to the organization. 

From fashion-forward rainbow necklaces and tie-dye sweat suits to quick dry nail polish and brooches that spread the love, keep reading to check out 17 beauty and fashion buys that support the LGBTQ+ community all June long! 

