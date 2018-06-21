So stylishly regal! Today Prince William (a.k.a. the Duke of Cambridge) celebrates his 36th birthday, which means he’s had 36 years in the limelight. And that means he’s had a lot of memorable fashion moments. His parents Princess Diana of Wales and Prince Charles kept the young Duke polished as a child — as you would expect for a boy who was set to someday inherit the thrown. He was kept to British Royal code and only wore shorts (as his son, Prince George now does) during his toddler years. Then, of course, he eventually moved on to bigger trends like business suits and causal crewnecks, changing his vibe with the trends of the day.

As we’ve seen Prince William’s style evolve from perfectly pressed overalls as a toddler to his sweater and jeans adolescent years to his dapper uniforms and now his uber cool-dad style, we can say with confidence that Will has come a long way since his world debut. Scroll down to see his fashion evolution.