As if Hollywood’s sunglass revolution wasn’t enough of a reason for you to treat yourself to a new pair shades, summer is just around the corner, which means you’ll need a set of frames now more than ever! While the UV-shielding lenses have always served a functional purpose, sunglasses have officially become a fashion accessory that celebs don’t go anywhere without. From the next-gen supermodels’ (think: Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner) obsession with teeny tiny ’90s-inspired shades to always-classic aviator and cat eye frames, we talked to celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi (i.e. the man behind Jennifer Lopez’s fab fashion) to get his take on the hottest sunglass trends for summer.

Along with his business partner Mariel Haenn, Zangardi is the creative director of Privé Revaux Eyewear, a super affordable sunglass and opticals brand aimed at making trendy designs at an affordable price point. And because Haenn and Zangardi’s client roster includes Hollywood heavyweights like JLo, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne, Mila Kunis and Heidi Klum to name a few, the brand’s frames are everywhere. Cool girls Ashley Benson and Madelaine Petsch are also ambassadors and collaborators, and Zangardi shared that he loves the line because it allows people to treat sunglasses as an accessory to experiment with rather than a precious commodity.

At just $29.95 a pair, Privé Revaux shades are all polarized and sun safe, while still being super cute. So whether you are looking to recreate the Hadid sisters’ slender shades or want a larger shield shape a la JLo, keep scrolling for eight celeb-approved sunglass styles!