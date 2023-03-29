Having a moment. Queen Consort Camilla honored both the late Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth II with her jewelry choices while visiting Berlin.

Camilla, 75, beamed in the iconic Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara, also known as the Greville Tiara, as she joined her husband, King Charles III, at the State Banquet at Schloss Bellevue Palace on Wednesday, March 27. The extravagant headpiece paired well with the royal’s Bruce Oldfield black embroidered dress.

The bedazzled tiara, which consists of multiple layers of diamonds, was commissioned by Dame Margaret Greville’s royal jeweler in approximately 1920.

Following Dame Margaret’s death, her fine jewelry collection — including the Honeycomb Boucheron Tiara — was gifted to Charles’ grandmother, the Queen Mother. The late royal, who died in March 2002 at age 101, memorably wore the headpiece to celebrate her daughter Elizabeth’s 60th birthday bash in 1986.

Camilla, who wed Charles, 74, in 2005, also paid homage to her late mother-in-law on Wednesday by wearing Her Majesty’s the City of London Fringe Necklace. The diamond neckpiece was originally gifted to Elizabeth on her wedding to Prince Philipp in 1947.

The Duchess of Cornwall completed her banquet look with a pair of diamond earrings and pinned the Garter Star, the Grand Cross(Special Class) of the Federal Order of Merit — given to her by the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on Wednesday — and the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II broach.

The outing marked Charles’ first state dinner in Germany since taking over the throne following his mother’s death in September 2022. The queen was 96 and reigned for more than 70 years. The King and his wife were joined by Steinmeier, 67, and his wife, Frau Büdenbender, on Wednesday at their official residence in Berlin for the white tie reception.

Since the queen’s passing last year, many of royal family members, especially the women have worn the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II broach to events. Camilla donned the pin during her and Charles’ first state dinner in November 2022 in the U.K. following their title changes.

One month later, Princess Kate wore the same broach on her red Jenny Packham gown as she attended the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. The Princess of Wales, 41, was seen wearing the Lotus Flower Tiara for the occasion.

The late monarch gifted many of her jewels, tiaras and priceless baubles from her personal collection to her family ahead of her death. Many of her iconic pieces, however, came from the Crown Jewels, which belong to the nation. The brooches, crowns and more coveted items remain housed in the Tower of London and will continue to be lent out to the family as His Majesty sees fit.

Scroll down to see Camilla’s tiara and jewelry from the Germany state banquet: