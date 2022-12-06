Diamond of the season! Princess Kate donned a rarely worn tiara for the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, December 6.

The duchess, 40, made her way to the event by car with Prince William on Tuesday evening. Kate was photographed wearing a red Jenny Packham gown accentuated with sequins and pinned a yellow bow to the front of her dress. She accessorized with sparkly teardrop-shaped earrings and the Lotus Flower Tiara, which she last wore in 2015 for a state banquet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Princess of Wales previously donned the headpiece for the Diplomatic Reception in 2013. The soiree is held each year and welcomes hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps to the State Rooms of the palace.

Along with Kate and William, 40, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in style for Tuesday’s event. Camilla, 75, was spotted wearing the Belgian Sapphire Tiara, which previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The reception comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visited the United States for the first time in nearly 10 years. The pair, who wed in 2011, arrived in Boston on Wednesday, November 30, before stepping out for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Friday, December 2.

“On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness,” William tweeted on Wednesday as he and his wife landed in New England.

For the charity gala on Friday, Kate wowed in a green, off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London. She rented the piece from U.K. platform HURR as the Earthshot Prize ceremony requested that guests make the environmentally conscious choice to not buy new clothes for the occasion.

The future king, meanwhile, looked dapper in a blue velvet blazer from his own wardrobe.

During their trip, the royal couple toured Harvard University and got cozy while sitting court-side at a Boston Celtics game. William and Kate did not travel with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Despite their busy schedules, the twosome haven’t “ruled out” welcoming another little one.

“They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “But if a fourth were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms.”

Before jetting off to Boston, Kate and William attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace honoring South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. For the November 22 occasion, the princess donned the Lover’s Knot Tiara — a favorite of the late Princess Diana — and a crystal-covered gown by Jenny Packham.