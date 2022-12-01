Expanding their brood? Prince William and Princess Kate are open to the idea of having another baby.

“They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The insider added: “Kate and William are going with the flow in that regard, so this is neither a priority nor something they’ve ruled out. As far as their friends and family are concerned it’s very much a matter of watch this space.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, are already parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. After tying the knot in April 2011, the royals became parents for the first time in July 2013.

“It’s been quite a change for me personally. I’m very lucky in the support I have from Catherine, she’s an amazing mother and a fantastic wife,” William said of becoming a father during a November 2016 appearance on Talk Vietnam. “I’ve struggled at times. The alteration from being a single, independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing.”

Now that the Duke of Cambridge has had more than a decade to adjust to his new role, Kate has helped convince her husband that they should try for baby No. 4.

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” another source told Us last month. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

The couple have previously joked about their respective opinions on growing their family. At a February event, the duchess joked that the heir apparent gets nervous when she interacts with babies during royal engagements. “William always worried about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” she quipped, adding that she gets “very broody” about the topic. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

During a visit to a hospital one month earlier, William made a similar remark while Kate held an onlooker’s baby. “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” he joked to his staff at the time.

Despite having different views on the perfect number of children at times, the duo have always been on the same page about how to raise their little ones.

“My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up,” Kate said during a visit to Mitchell Brook Primary School in February 2017.

For more on William and Kate, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.