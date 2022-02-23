Duchess Kate Is Feeling ‘Very Broody’ for Baby No. 4: I Want ‘Another One’

Ready for round four? Duchess Kate and Prince William aren’t on the same page when it comes to expanding their family.

“William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one,’” the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, said during a Wednesday, February 22, royal engagement, noting that she is feeling “very broody.”

The England native, who is already the mother of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, played with kids while visiting a Forest Kindergarten in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“Yesterday was all about understanding the very earliest stages of a child’s development here in Denmark,” read a Thursday, February 23, Instagram upload from her and the 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge’s Instagram account. “Today we move on to learn about the next stage of their life, focusing on children’s mental health and wellbeing. Stenurten Forest Kindergarten uses the power of nature and the outdoors to help build children’s self-awareness, strengthen relationships with others and understand their value in society.”

The royal social media account also shared photos from Kate’s outing to University College Copenhagen via Instagram Stories.

“Here, future early childhood professionals learn how to foster creative learning environments for children,” the caption read. “Playful learning is seen as an essential element in how we grow and develop, as well as helping young children to understand and manage their emotions.”

The duchess’ Wednesday comments about baby No. 4 come two years after she told an onlooker that her husband doesn’t “want any more” little ones.

“He’s gorgeous,” Kate said while meeting a 5-month-old during a January 2020 engagement. “It makes me feel broody. You’re a very sweet little boy. I think William would be a little worried.”

Last month, the duke teased a staff member holding a baby at Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, England, joking, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

After Kate held the baby girl, William quipped, “Don’t take her with you.”

The pair have a “pretty perfect family” of five, royal expert Nick Bullen exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021, noting that Kate “was always keen” to follow her parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton‘s footsteps with three children.

“She’s [now] matched it,” the True Royalty TV cocreator explained. “And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here.”