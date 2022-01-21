LOL! Prince William Begs Kate Not to Get 'Any Ideas' About Baby No. 4

Putting his foot down! Prince William teased wife Duchess Kate during a recent royal outing about the possibility of having a fourth child — and he didn’t seem too on board with the idea.

Kate, 40, and William, 39, visited Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, England, on Thursday, January 20, to chat with healthcare workers who’ve been hard at work to keep their communities safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles while she cradled an onlooker’s baby in her arms — but her husband didn’t want her getting too comfortable.

“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” William teased to the staff members nearby.

When Kate returned the little girl to her parents, the Duke of Cambridge quipped, “Don’t take her with you.”

The royal pair, who tied the knot in April 2011, are the parents of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. During a trip to Yorkshire, England, in January 2020, Kate hinted at William’s hesitation about welcoming another child.

“I don’t think William wants any more,” she told a fan at the time, joking, “I think William would be a little worried.”

While a source previously told Us Weekly in October 2019 that the duchess “would love to have one more child,” a separate insider more recently noted that William thought “three children is more than enough” for them.

“Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” the source told Us in February 2021, adding at the time that “it took a while,” but the couple eventually got “on the same page” about baby No. 4. “Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger?”

At the time, the insider revealed that Queen Elizabeth II would be “overjoyed” should another great-grandchild join the royal brood.

For now, William and Kate are soaking up every special milestone as a family of five, giving their kids a Christmas to remember in December 2021.

“While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas,” a source told Us after the holidays, noting that the little ones woke up at 5 a.m. to see what Santa Claus left under the tree. “Kate cooked a traditional Christmas feast for lunch – turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes and all the trimmings. … The children helped Kate bake a chocolate Christmas log and apple pie for dessert, but the highlight was making a gingerbread house, covered in their favorite sweets.”

George, Charlotte and Louis weren’t the only ones who got the royal treatment on Christmas Day. “After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet,” the insider said.