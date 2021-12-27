It’s been another big year for the royal kids! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent 2021 making sweet memories with their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate.

In addition to celebrating their kids’ birthdays and ringing in the holidays with the little ones, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, opened up multiple times about life at home with them.

“Louis has gotten so big now — he’s very quick running around,” Kate said in a May YouTube video of their youngest child, now 4. “And he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick. I can’t keep up with him!”

As for Charlotte, 6, William revealed during an outing that same month that his daughter tells people that she is 16. “They grow up very fast,” Prince Charles’ son joked.

George, for his part, started learning about the environment this year. “George at school recently has been doing litter picking,” William said during an October 2021 episode of the “BBC News” podcast. “And I didn’t realize, but talking to him the other day, he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit annoyed by the fact that they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time, and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again. … I think for him he was trying to understand how [and] where it came from. He couldn’t understand things. Like, ‘When we clean this, why has it not gone away?'”

The 8-year-old heir gets along with his siblings, but William revealed two months later that George often fights with his little sister about which songs to play as part of their family’s morning routine.

“I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music,” William said on Time to Walk earlier this month. “There [are] a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up. Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around and singing.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of George, Charlotte and Louis throughout the year, from the royal family’s 2021 Christmas card to their birthday photo shoots with Kate.