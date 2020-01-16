Third time’s the charm! Duchess Kate said she and Prince William aren’t planning on baby No. 4.

“I don’t think William wants any more,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, told royal fan Josh Macpalce while visiting the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, on Wednesday, January 15.

In October, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Kate “would love to have one more child” with the Duke of Cambridge, 37, after welcoming Prince George, now 6, Princess Charlotte, now 4, and Prince Louis, now 20 months.

The duchess hinted at her baby fever eight months earlier while touring Northern Ireland with her husband. “He’s gorgeous,” Kate said of a 5-month-old baby named James in February. “It makes me feel broody. You’re a very sweet little boy.”

When James’ dad, Alan Barr, asked if she and William were considering having another baby, the royal laughed and replied, “I think William would be a little worried.”

The couple’s event on Wednesday was their first engagement since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced their decision to “step back” from the family” and work to “become financially independent.”

The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, wrote in a January 8 statement: “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

William seemingly alluded to the change while visiting Bradford Hall on Wednesday. “It’s sometimes trying to get people to understand that it’s OK to have these challenges,” the duke said. “We just need to deal with them and we need to move forward rather than just be stuck in paralysis and pretend they don’t happen.”

The royal feels “let down” by his younger brother, an insider told Us on Sunday, January 12. “William’s done everything in his power to help his brother over the years,” the source said. “The way he sees it, Harry’s thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face.”