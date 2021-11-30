Getting goofy! Duchess Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, revealed how she plans to make her grandchildren smile this holiday season.

“I’m going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh,” the Party Pieces owner, 66, wrote via the company’s Instagram page on Saturday, November 27, alongside a photo of two bearded Santa gnomes.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, and Prince William’s children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, are three of Carole and Michael Middleton’s grandchildren.

Their younger daughter, Pippa Middleton, shares son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 8 months, with husband James Matthews.

“As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can’t be too serious at Christmas!” Carole added.

Earlier this month, the businesswoman — who shares Kate, Pippa, 38, and son James Middleton with her husband, Michael, 72 — shared a few tips about picking the perfect Christmas theme for one’s home via the Party Pieces blog.

She pointed to the “Silly Santa” theme, which includes plates, a banner and confetti decorations, as her go-to choice for keeping her grandchildren smiling when they visit during the holidays.

“I love to make Christmas fun and exciting for my grandchildren which is what our Silly Santa edit is for,” Carole wrote in November. “The bright jolly Santa designs are lovely ways to bring some joy to your children’s festive parties.”

Carole previously gave insight into how she spends time with George, Charlotte and Louis, telling Saga magazine in April that she makes sure they are in tune with nature.

“If I’m doing planting with my grandchildren, I like to have it all laid out at ‘activity stations’ with their own little trowel and pot so they can get started immediately,” she said in the U.K. magazine’s May issue. “It’s important for children to grow up appreciating nature and part of that is allowing them to get a bit muddy.”

Carole’s eldest child, Kate, has a similar hands-on approach to parenting, with a source telling Us Weekly exclusively in April that the duchess tries to keep her kids “entertained” when they are on school breaks.

“They enjoy family bike rides, playing tennis and George and Charlotte are taking horse riding lessons,” the insider said after the royals celebrated Easter earlier that month. “Charlotte is obsessed with horses, just like her great-grandmother. It’s her favorite activity.”