Hoppy holidays! Prince William and Duchess Kate’s three children enjoyed “fun” Easter celebrations on Sunday, April 4, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

Not only did Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, “surprise” Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip “with personalized Easter eggs, which they made and decorated themselves,” but they also baked “a delicious chocolate cake covered in mini Cadbury eggs” with their mom’s help.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, and her husband, 38, also organized an Easter egg hunt for the little ones. “They don’t allow George, Charlotte and Louis to have chocolate and sweets every day, so it was a real treat,” the insider explained on Sunday.

With their eldest two children home on a school holiday at the moment, the duchess “has been busy keeping them entertained.”

The source told Us, “They enjoy family bike rides, playing tennis and George and Charlotte are taking horse riding lessons. Charlotte is obsessed with horses, just like her great-grandmother. It’s her favorite activity.”

While Louis “wants to learn too,” his parents feel that the toddler “is still a little too young.”

Kate has felt especially “protective” of her kids since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s CBS tell-all last month. “The interview was particularly difficult for Kate to digest, but she’s pulled herself together and is staying strong for the royal family and her children,” a source exclusively told Us in March. “Kate’s an extremely protective mother and while she’s all about open communication, George, Charlotte and Louis are still young.”

The insider went on to call the “strong” royal a “good role model,” adding, “The children always brighten up her day, and she always says that when she goes through a difficult time, having her family there always helps. She feels so blessed to have her kids and a loving family. George and Charlotte are back at school, but she’s been spending her evenings with them.”

As for William, the Duke of Cambridge has been relying on his wife as a “pillar of strength” after the bombshell interview. “Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations,” an insider explained to Us in March. “They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner