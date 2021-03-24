The resilient royal! Duchess Kate has been a shoulder to lean on for Prince William amid his rift with Prince Harry.

“Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

A second insider adds, “Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal.”

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, and the Duke of Sussex, 36, have been on the outs for years, and the drama between them has only worsened since Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview earlier this month. During the CBS sit-down, the couple opened up about everything from their royal step back in 2020 to the brothers’ rocky relationship.

“I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together, and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths,” Harry said during the bombshell TV special. “The relationship is space at the moment, and time heals all things, hopefully.”

The former military pilot also confirmed that he had “a lot to work through” with his father, Prince Charles, telling viewers that the Prince of Wales, 72, “stopped taking my calls” sometime in 2020.

A source previously told Us that William and Kate, 39, were “in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” with a second insider saying the “fuming” future king “absolutely does not support speaking out against the crown.”

Days after the wide-ranging interview, Gayle King revealed on CBS This Morning that Harry, William and Charles had a chance to talk, though she said the “conversations were not productive.”

The brothers are set to reunite on July 1 at the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

“For all their differences, the two are still totally bonded on preserving their mother’s legacy,” a source recently told Us. “It’s a real shame that they’re on such bad terms going into this because it’s going to be very emotional.”

