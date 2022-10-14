Princess Kate May Have ‘Managed to Twist' William’s Arm to Have Baby No. 4

Another little royal? Princess Kate and Prince William are already parents of three children, but they may be thinking about baby No. 4.

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, share Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her husband gets anxious when she meets babies during her various royal engagements.

“William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” the princess said during a February event, adding that she gets “very broody” about the subject. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.'”

One month earlier, the couple joked about expanding their family during a visit to a hospital. “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” William told staff as his wife cradled an onlooker’s baby. After the future queen consort returned the child to her parents, the prince quipped, “Don’t take her with you.”

Kate previously told an onlooker that the Duke of Cambridge wasn’t that interested in having a fourth child. “I don’t think William wants any more,” Kate told a fan during a royal visit to Yorkshire, England, in January 2020.

The couple’s friends, however, believe that the future king may finally have changed his mind. “[Their pals] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year,” the source tells Us.

Earlier this month, Kate cuddled a newborn during a trip to the Royal Surrey Country Hospital, where she visited the institution’s Special Care Baby Unit. The division provides neonatal care for undersized and premature babies.

When one mother at the hospital asked Kate if she’d like to hold her baby, who’d been born six months premature, the princess reportedly replied, “Am I allowed to?” A staff member then helped the mother hand off the baby to Kate, who was photographed looking at the little one longingly, in a snap obtained by Hello! magazine.

Ahead of any potential baby news, however, the princess and William will be heading to the United States for their first visit to the country in eight years. The duo will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in Boston in December.

“Kate and William are not taking this trip lightly and have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S.,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “They’re taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements.”

