A bigger brood? Prince William and Duchess Kate have been vocal over the years about their mixed feelings when it comes to expanding their family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge became parents in July 2013 when their eldest son, Prince George, arrived. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born in May 2015 and April 2018, respectively.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021 that “having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” adding that she had to “convince” her husband to be on board with conceiving another baby.

“She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and George and Charlotte scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again,” the insider said at the time, calling her “broody.”

While the duke was “overwhelmed” by the idea of four children, the source explained, “Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

Queen Elizabeth II was “overjoyed” by the idea, according to the insider, as the matriarch “adores her great-grandchildren.”

Seven months later, royal expert Nick Bullen exclusively told Us that William and Kate felt like they had “a pretty perfect family” with George, Charlotte and Louis at home.

“I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents, [Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton] and have that sort of family of five,” the True Loyalty TV cocreator explained in the September 2021 interview. “She’s [now] matched it. And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here.”

Bullen went on to describe the “tough time” Kate had with hyperemesis gravid arum during her pregnancies, saying, “They are really focused, over the next 12 months, on their work. Both of them turn 40 next year. They are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives [and] foundation. I think for them, the next 12 months [are] all about the work.”

