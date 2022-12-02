Going green! Princess Kate and Prince William turned heads — and honored the earth-friendly theme — at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on Friday, December 2.

For the soirée at the MGM Music Hall, Kate, 40, wowed in a vibrant green, off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London. The princess chose to rent the dress from U.K. platform HURR in accordance with the event’s request that all guests try not to purchase new outfits to attend.

Kate topped off her look with an emerald and diamond choker, which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

William, 40, for his part, opted to wear a blue velvet blazer he already had in his wardrobe.

The royal couple, along with Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley, will present the Earthshot Prize, which is awarded to five people who have worked to address climate change and have made large contributions to environmentalism. BBC Radio’s Clara Amfo is the evening’s host.

William launched Earthshot with David Attenborough in 2020 with the goal of finding impactful ways to fight climate change. The organization’s name was inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, which kickstarted space exploration in the 1960s. For the Boston Awards, the late politician’s John F. Kennedy Library Foundation is a host partner alongside Mayor Michelle Wu.

In addition to Kate and William’s appearance, Friday’s celebration will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Finneas, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding.

The future king announced his trip to Boston in July via Twitter, sharing: “In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA, where we’ll award the next five winners of the prize.” In the accompanying video, William stood with Boston Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts, who added: “And we will be doing it right here in Boston.”

After arriving in Massachusetts on Wednesday, November 30, for his and Kate’s first trip to the U.S. in eight years, William praised Governor Charlie Baker and his wife, first lady Lauren Baker, for “their warm welcome.”

“Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and the First Lady of Massachusetts,” William tweeted. “On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness.”

Prior to the Earthshot Prize Awards, Kate and William met with Mayor Wu on Wednesday and watched the Boston Celtics face off against the Miami Heat later that night. For both outings, Kate was a must-see. She donned a tartan Burberry dress for her time with the major and a vintage Chanel jacket for the sporting event.

Keep scrolling to see Kate and William on the red carpet at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards: