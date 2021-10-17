Stepping out in style! Prince William and Duchess Kate have been fervent environmental advocates, and they celebrated green activism in style at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, attended the celebration in London on Sunday, October 17, donning recycled formalwear for the occasion.

The mother of three — she shares Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, with William — stepped out in a flowy lilac gown by Alexander McQueen with a beaded belt. She first wore the dress in 2011, adhering to the event’s dress code that requested guests wear environmentally conscious fashions. Duchess Kate wore her long locks down and curled, and added delicate diamond earrings for the occasion.

Her husband, for his part, looked dapper in a green velvet blazer — to match the green carpet — with a black turtleneck and trousers underneath.

William, under the leadership of the Royal Foundation, launched the Earthshot Prize earlier this year, hoping to find “the most inspiring solutions to the world’s greatest challenges” for the next decade.

“These new solutions will work on every level, have a positive effect on environmental change and improve living standards globally, particularly for communities who are most at risk from climate change,” a description on its website read. “Prizes could be awarded to a wide range of individuals, teams or collaborations – scientists, activists, economists, community projects, leaders, governments, banks, businesses, cities and countries – anyone whose workable solutions make a substantial contribution to achieving the Earthshots.”

While various awards ceremonies are slated to be held in different cities around the world, the inaugural one is based in London, hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary. This year’s recipient will be chosen by an accomplished panel that makes up the Prize Council, including the likes of Shakira and Cate Blanchett.

Ahead of the formal awards presentation, Prince Charles shared a sweet tribute to his eldest son, commending his efforts with the new program.

“I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of the Earthshot Prize,” the Prince of Wales, 72, tweeted from his official Clarence House account on Sunday. “As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need.”

Days earlier, the Duke of Cambridge made headlines when he expressed his concern over civilian space travel.

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” the royal told BBC News on Thursday, October 14, noting that he has “absolutely no interest” in going to space, considering there is a “fundamental question” linked to the carbon cost for the journey.

William went on to discuss his advocacy for the environmental prize instead, explaining, “I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future.”

The military veteran added that his kids’ future also inspired him to assist the cause.

“I want the things that I’ve enjoyed, the outdoor life and the sort of nature and environment — I want that to still be there, not just for my children, but everyone else’s children,” he told the outlet. “If we’re not careful, we’re robbing from our children’s future.”

The Earthshot Prize Awards will stream Sunday, October 17, on Discovery’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. ET.

Scroll below to see snaps from the royal couple’s outing at the Earthshot Prize Awards: