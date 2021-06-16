Royals — they’re just like Us! Duchess Kate proved her relationship with father-in-law Prince Charles is as strong as ever while appearing together at the G7 summit earlier this month.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, attended the event with Charles, 72, and her husband, Prince William, as well as Queen Elizabeth II, Duchess Camilla and other world leaders. As the royals arrived at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, on Friday, June 11, Charles turned to welcome Kate and his eldest son, 38.

“Hello, Grandpa! How are you?” Kate appeared to say in a clip from ITV News, greeting the Prince of Wales with a warm smile.

Charles is the grandfather of five, including William and Kate’s three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. His two other grandkids — Archie, 2, and Lili Diana, nearly 2 weeks, belong to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate joined the British royal family when she exchanged vows with William in 2011. When news broke of the couple’s engagement, Charles noted in a statement that he was “delighted” to welcome the St Andrew’s University alum into the brood.

Since then, the twosome have seemingly remained on good terms, with Kate often giving glimpses of her kids’ bond with their grandfather through family portraits. While marking her youngest son’s second birthday in April 2020, Clarence House shared a sweet snap of Charles hugging the toddler tightly, taken by the duchess herself.

The duo’s relationship is vastly different from the future king’s tension with Harry, 36, which has continued to make headlines since the former military pilot and Meghan, 39, stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020. Earlier this year, things between the father-son pair took a sharp turn when Harry and the Suits alum detailed their experiences behind palace walls in a bombshell CBS tell-all.

“Charles thinks these matters could have easily been addressed in private,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, noting that Charles “does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public.”

The Archewell cofounder continued to shed light on his upbringing during an episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast, revealing that he was committed to “breaking the cycle” while raising his two kids.

“There’s no blame. I don’t think anyone should be pointing the finger and blaming anyone,” Harry said in May. “Certainly, when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents suffered. I’m gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on. … As parents, we should try and make sure we’re doing the most we can. Like, ‘That happened to me. I’m gonna make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'”

After hearing his son’s comments, Charles “wishes he’d just let it drop,” a source told Us. “The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”