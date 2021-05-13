Laying it all out there! Prince Harry discussed his journey to starting therapy and the transition that he went on after leaving the royal family in his most candid interview yet.

“It was a conversation that I had with my now wife. She saw it. She saw it straight away. She could tell that I was hurting and some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry. It would make my blood boil,” Harry, 36, explained during an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast on Thursday, May 13.

The Duke of Sussex shared that it was his wife, Meghan Markle, who made him realize that he needed to go to therapy to deal with the ongoing issues.

“I’ve never screamed, I’ve never shouted. … For me, prior to meeting Meghan, it was very much a case of — certainly connected to the media — that anger and frustration of ‘This is is so unjust,'” he said.

For the couple, that was the beginning of many life-changing decisions. In January 2020, the pair announced that they were stepping back from their duties as working members of the royal family. They made the decision to move from the U.K. to California in March 2020 and a year later it was confirmed that they would not be returning to their senior roles at the Palace.

The duo previously opened up about their time in the royal family, and it wasn’t only Harry that struggled with his mental health. Markle, 39, revealed during their CBS tell-all interview that she tried to seek help for suicidal thoughts after so much targeted negative press in the U.K.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it,” she shared in March. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Now, Harry admits that their life in Santa Barbara allows them to walk “a little more free” and even take their 2-year-old son Archie for walks.

The twosome are expecting their second child this summer.

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” Harry said in the March interview.

Scroll through for the biggest takeaways from Prince Harry’s honest conversation with Shepard: