United front. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate stepped out together for the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral and the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lili.

The royal family attended a G7 leaders’ reception at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, on Friday, June 11. The event marked a rare joint public appearance by the monarch, 95, Charles, 72, Camilla, 73, William, 38, and Kate, 39, since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to suspend engagements in March 2020. While they had resumed some aspects of their schedules in recent months, they did so separately until now.

“As Head of State, Her Majesty The Queen regularly speaks to world leaders and members of the diplomatic community as part of the vital role she plays as a figurehead for the UK and Commonwealth,” a Friday Instagram post on the royal family’s account read. “This evening, The Queen, with The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, attended a @G7 leaders reception hosted by Prime Minister @borisjohnsonuk.”

The queen previously reunited with her family in April for Philip’s funeral after his death at age 99 earlier that month. She gathered with her children and grandchildren — including Harry, who traveled from California without Meghan due to her pregnancy — at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the service.

Earlier this week, the royals sent well-wishes to Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, on the birth of their second child, daughter Lili, who joined 2-year-old brother Archie on June 4. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the couple said in a statement on their website on Sunday, June 6. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Kate revealed on Friday that she hopes to be introduced to her new niece in the coming days. “I wish her all the very best,” she said during a royal engagement. “I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”

When asked whether she had FaceTimed Lili yet, the Duchess of Cambridge responded, “No, I haven’t.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly after the newest royal’s arrival that William and Kate were “informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.”

