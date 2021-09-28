Tell royal style watchers to take a seat and count to ten because Duchess Kate just shut down the red carpet at the No Time to Die premiere on Tuesday, September 28.

While the 39-year-old royal is typically spotted out and about in fashion forward blazers, chic coats and stunning skirt suits, her red carpet appearances are far and few between. But when a red carpet gets rolled out, she certainly knows how to steal the show. And today’s outing was no exception.

Glowing in a gorgeous sequin gold gown by Jenny Packham, the Duchess of Cambridge was an absolute vision. With structured shoulders and a plunging neckline, the mom of three looked glamorous as could be. She accessorized her look with a pair of beautiful statement earrings.

In the glam department, the Hold Still author styled her hair in a chic updo. Her makeup was complete with a mauve lip and brown smoky eye. Of course, the duchess rolled up to the event with a dapper looking date, the one and only Prince William. He donned a traditional tuxedo for the outing.

The couple was joined by Duchess Camila and Prince Charles. The Duchess of Cornwall, for her part, glittered in a pale blue gown that featured rhinestone embellishments from top to bottom. She added a brooch to the upper corner of her dress and carried a small clutch. Prince Charles wore a tuxedo.

While there’s no question that the fabulously dressed royal crew stopped Us in our tracks when they arrived to the Royal Albert Hall, there was plenty of stylish stars in attendance to celebrate the new Bond film, which hits theaters on October 8.

Ana de Armas for example looked breathtaking in a silky black dress by Louis Vuitton. The sexy slip featured chain-link straps and thigh-high slit. Billie Eilish also made a stylish statement. She arrived in a custom Gucci suit which had subtle gold flecks. The 19-year-old singer paired the ensemble with Gucci slides and a simple necklace.

From Daniel Craig’s pink velour suit jacket to Lashana Lynch’s Vivienne Westwood gown, keep scrolling to check out all the fabulous fashion from the No Time To Die premiere.