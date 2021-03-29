Double take! The official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a candid photo of Kate on March 28 to promote the duchess’ new book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020. And it’d be remiss not to point out that the 39-year-old royal’s outfit choice for the occasion draws major similarities to Princess Diana.

So, while we anxiously await Duchess Kate’s foray into the publishing world in May 2020, let’s take a beat to examine the subtle style cue in Kensington Palace’s most recent Instagram.

Yes, the duchess flashed her gorgeous sapphire ring that once belonged to Princess Diana, husband Prince William’s late mother. But the multi-talented royal also wore what’s called a pie-crust collar underneath her red sweater. And while it seemingly may just be an on-trend fashion choice, there may also be a bit more than meets the eye happening here.

This ruffled collar, which resembles the indents around a pie crust, initially got its claim to fame from Princess Diana, who wore a white collared shirt on numerous occasions. She typically styled the ruffled neckline under coats, sweaters or even rocked the rushed neckline solo.

It’s far from the first time that the duchess has paid tribute to Princess Diana with her clothing choices. She famously wore a red collared dress and coat when leaving St. Mary’s Hospital with Prince Louis back in 2018, while Princess Diana wore a similar red frock when bringing home Prince Harry in 1984.

Whether royal watchers can expect more style symbolism in advance of Kate’s new book remains up in the air. But it is clear that the pages of her book will be filled with portraits and moving stories that document the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K..

“When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal,” the duchess writes in the forward of the book.

She continues: “Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic.”

People couldn’t help but express their approval of the royal’s newest venture in the comments. One wrote, “So glad we got this book … it’s a brilliant idea! The duchess looks brilliant in this photo, her love of photography is so heartwarming to see.”

Kate’s love of photography has also come handy when documenting the lives of children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.