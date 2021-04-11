Ladies, get ready to swoon! Actors from around the world turned up the heat at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, April 11, wearing well-tailored tuxes and high-fashion suits.

The 74th annual awards show may not have had a formal red carpet, but that didn’t stop the men from getting dressed in their most dapper attire, which took place at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Classic looks took center stage, with many opting for traditional suits. Take Tom Hiddleston for example. The Thor star sent heartbeats racing in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, complete with a white pocket square and bow tie.

Pedro Pascal also went with a black and white ensemble, bundling up in a Prada button down overcoat, which he accessorized with patent leather shoes.

A roundup of the hottest hunks wouldn’t be complete with a mention of Hugh Grant, who maintained his heritage heartthrob status in a classic tux and a bow tie.

To see these looks and more — and get all the fashion deets — keep scrolling to see the best dressed men at the 2021 BAFTAs.