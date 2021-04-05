Suited up! Actors across the board got dressed to the nines for the Sunday, April 4, 2021 SAG Awards. While we loved diving into the diamonds and drooling over the couture dresses, it’s due time to give the men some serious fashion credit.

Because after watching the awards show, we know one thing for sure: The hunks in Hollywood sure as heck know how to dress! Even though the awards show was virtual, the celebs certainly had a good time getting all done up for their on-screen appearances.

Sure, a few stars took a more classic approach. Sacha Baron Cohen kept it simple in Giorgio Armani black pants and an ivory coat. Scott Haze followed suit (pun intended!), looking dapper in a navy tuxedo.

Eli Goree turned up the heat in an Emporio Armani suit. Instead of going for a traditional tux, he switched things up a bit with a grey suit jacket. He accessorized the look with David Yurman jewelry and a Girard-Perregaux watch.

For the most part though, the men choose to be a little more risqué with their fashion choices — and it paid off!

Black, grey and white took a back seat, making way for bright pops of color. Coleman Domingo was Easter-ready in a peach Grayscale three-piece suit. He even added some bling to the ensemble, wearing two statement rings and a bracelet. Sam McCarthy went for a Kenzo cobalt blue baggier suit, which he paired with white boots and a necklace.

Still, the most striking trend of the evening was hands-down the gold-embellished looks worn by Aldis Hodge and Daveed Diggs. The two don’t share a stylist, so gold must have just been in the air. Regardless, they definitely get a gold star for their looks!

Hodge wore a Dolce & Gabbana three-piece suit, which he paired with black suede boots. Diggs showed up in a sequin undershirt and a Versace suit embellished with a regal motif.

On trend with the man jewelry trend of the evening, both Hodge and Diggs accessorized their looks with chains and rings.

To see these stylish men and more in their SAG Awards ensembles, keep scrolling!