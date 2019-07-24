Royals

Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch

Princess Elizabeth, future Queen Elizabeth II as a child, aged 9. 1935.  Photo12/UIG via Getty Images
1935

A nine-year-old Princess Elizabeth goes horseback riding, which will prove to be a lifelong passion. 

