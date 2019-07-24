Royals Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch By Christina Baez and Rose Walano July 24, 2019 Princess Elizabeth, future Queen Elizabeth II as a child, aged 9. 1935. Photo12/UIG via Getty Images 92 93 / 92 1935 A nine-year-old Princess Elizabeth goes horseback riding, which will prove to be a lifelong passion. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News