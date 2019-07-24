Royals

Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch

By and
quuen_philip-f6d4a49f-77dc-404a-a9bc-9e6882628b23
Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, pictured at a durbar at Bo, Sierra Leone, November 1961.  Syndication/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images
92
93 / 92

1961

The Queen and her husband are received at an Indian court in Bo, Sierra Leone.

Back to top