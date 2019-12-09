Royals Queen Elizabeth’s Fanciest Brooches of All Time — Including Massive Diamonds, Rubies, Pearls and More! By Marisa Petrarca December 9, 2019 Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock 13 14 / 13 Scarab Brooch This gold, ruby and diamond brooch was a gift from her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, in 1966. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News