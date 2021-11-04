A matching moment! Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson just took their costar status to the next level. The trio decided to arrive to the Red Notice premiere in color0coordinated ensembles that set the red carpet on fire.

The actors, whom star alongside each other in the 2021 action movie, clearly put some thought into their all-red outfits, ensuring that a fabulous (and fashion forward) photo op was sure to be had.

Gadot served up quite the style statement, shimmering in a stunning red sequin dress by Loewe. The 36-year-old actress, who was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, accessorized the look with Stuart Weitzman heels and Tiffany & Co. earrings boasting a total of 15 carats, as well as a bracelet with 17 carats of blue cupric elbaite tourmaline and 4 carats of diamonds.

In the beauty department, the Wonder Woman actress worked with hairstylist Renato Campora for a slicked-back style that fell just above her shoulders. She then turned to Sabrina Bedrani for a full face of Dior makeup that oozed Old Hollywood glamour.

While Gadot’s glitzy getup certainly stole the show, her male costars didn’t disappoint either. Reynolds, 45, was her perfect counterpart in a very chic velvet three-piece suit by Giorgio Armani. He paired the dapper tuxedo, which had some subtle orange undertones, with a pair of brown suede shoes and a patterned tie.

Johnson, while not overtly in an identical color to his two costars, did stick with the red theme, opting for a deep wine-colored suit. He teamed his velvet getup with a white button-down that exposed some of his chest tattoos and grey suede loafers.

The matching red carpet moment only made sense for the trio, as they apparently have amazing “natural chemistry” in front of a camera.

“I think just seeing the dynamic between the three of us [is what fans will love the most]. We’ve all known each other for years and year and years,” Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight. “But there’s a chemistry there that you can’t really make up and there’s a big old-fashioned, squash-buckling, comedic adventure and it’s the kind of movie I grew up on and loved and I’m really, really excited about it.”

Fans will want to soak up Reynolds’ most recent movie as he recently revealed that he’ll be taking a little break from acting. “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making,” he wrote via Instagram in October after wrapping up his holiday film, Spirited.